GPS sick of opposition harping on ‘outdated’ issues – Ripin

MIRI (Dec 16): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is sick of opposition parties recycling issues, including on infrastructure, when campaigning during this Sarawak election, said Lambir incumbent Ripin Lamat.

He accused opposition parties of “purposely harping on such outdated issues” in order to gain the people’s votes.

“They (opposition parties) have run out of issues for campaigning. That is why they raise outdated issues and twist the facts to confuse the people,” he told the media when met during a visit to the early polling station for Lambir constituency at Sri Miri Camp on Tuesday.

Ripin said Pakatan Harapan (PH) had failed to be a good government when it was given the mandate in the 14th general election and has now lost its credibility.

“When PH took over the federal government administration for almost two years, there was no development brought by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) for Lambir constituency.

“Even two projects for Lambir, namely water supply and housing project under the Poor People Housing Programme, were cancelled during PH’s time.”

In view of that, he called on voters in Lambir not to be influenced by the sweet promises of opposition parties.

Instead, the voters must look at GPS which has good track record in bringing development to Sarawak, particularly Lambir, he said.