Group claiming to quit PSB not party members, says Elly

SARIKEI (Dec 16): A group who claimed to have quit Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Meluan branch and pledged their support to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) were not party members, clarified PSB Meluan pro tem committee chairman Elly Lawai Ngalai.

“As far as I know Andrew Janting is a loyal Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) – Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) member and never applied to join PSB. Likewise. I am not aware of any application to join PSB made by Gabriel Ilop and Michael Nyandang,” Elly said when contacted.

He was commenting on a media report that a group of PSB Meluan branch members led by Andrew who claimed to be PSB Meluan branch Youth Section pro tem chairman, Gabriel (Information Chief), Michael and several other pro tem committee members had quit PSB on Wednesday.

He said if he was wrong, the group could produce evidence such as membership cards to prove that they were indeed PSB members.

Elly also questioned the group’s motive in declaring that they had decided to quit the party, which they had never joined.

“To me their act was a publicity stunt to demoralize PSB ahead of the December 18 state polls,” said Elly, who is PSB’s candidate for Meluan.

Elly is involved in a three-cornered fight against incumbent Rolland Duat Jubin (GPS-PDP) and Abdul Hamid Siong (PBK).