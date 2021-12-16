If recommended voting time unsuitable just go when you can, says EC

KUCHING (Dec 16): Voters who are unable to head to polling stations during their recommended voting time can do so at their convenience, said the Election Commission.

Polling stations will generally be open between 7.30am and 5pm on Saturday (Dec 18), or as stated by the respective centres.

In a statement today, EC secretary Datuk Indera Ikmalrudin Ishak said the commission had given recommended voting times for each voter through its MySPR Semak application.

“However, if the voter is unable to go by the encouraged voting time for whatever reasons, the voter can still go out to vote according to the time available from 7.30 am to 5pm or the time that has been stated at their respective polling stations.

“Nevertheless, voters are advised not to go out to vote at the last minute and always abide by all laws, regulations, and special guidelines on Covid-19 prevention on polling day later,” he said.

The EC called on all voters to fulfil their responsibility as citizens by casting their ballots, he said.

Ikmalrudin also reminded voters to bring their identity cards and voting information records to show the First Polling Clerk (KP1) for their voting channel.

“The recording of voting information will make it easier for KP1 to check the names of voters as well as help the smooth voting process on polling day.

“In addition, voters are also advised to keep their identity cards safe and not to hand them over to other parties except election officials at their respective polling stations,” he said.

A total of 1,213,769 voters out of 1,252,014 registered voters, are eligible to vote on Saturday, while 20,360 were early voters and 17,885 voted by post.

It is recommended that voters who already know their voting information go directly to their designated voting channel.

Voters are also advised to check their information in advance before polling day through https://pengundi.spr.gov.my, MySPR Semak app, or the EC Hotline on 03-88927018.

While checking their information, voters are advised to take note of their polling station (pusat mengundi), voting channel (saluran), and their number (bilangan).