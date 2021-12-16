Important to have land title, NCR landowners told

ROBAN (Dec 16): Ownership over any property requires valid documents, otherwise it could be a subject of dispute if other parties stake their claim over it, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said.

He pointed out that different documents were required to accord recognition of ownership over different properties as provided under the law.

For instance, ownership over a piece of land required a valid document better known as land title issued under Sarawak Land Code (SLC), he said when officiating at the presentation of Bumiputera Communal Reserve Gazette and titles of native customary rights (NCR) land which had been surveyed under section 6 and section 18 of SLC at Dewan Serbaguna Ladang Kelapa Sawit Roban Selatan, here yesterday.

“While land requires land title, our house also requires land title or at least annual assessment form issued under our name; registration card for our motorcycle or car to prove its legitimate owner and we also need valid document for our children, especially birth certificates,” he explained.

He stressed that there was no better way to recognize NCR land other than to issue valid documents or land titles to the legitimate owners as without the document it would be subjected to multiple claims.

Citing an incident when he was a minister in charge of Penan Affairs years ago, Abang Johari said he encountered problems in looking for a suitable area for the Penan community in Batu Bungan area to build their houses.

The area he proposed for the purpose received strong objection from the Berawan community who staked claim over it, he said, adding though they had no document to support their claim they based it on their practice which he had to respect.

The Penan community who led a nomadic life had no basis to claim right over the area, he said, adding had the land been coded under the law, such problem would not have happened.

Meanwhile, according to Bukit Saban incumbent Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, a total of 271 titles of NCR land which had been surveyed under section 18 of Sarawak Land Code had been issued to 79 land owners in Sungai Krian and Sungai Kabo areas (90 titles) and 141 land owners from Salcra Roban South and Salcra Roban North (181 titles).

Apart from 90 lots for which land titles were issued yesterday, 407 lots involving a total of 444 hectares in Krian area were still in the process of surveying under section 18 of SLC.

More titles would be issued in the coming years as more owners had applied to have their NCR land measured under the new perimeter survey initiative which involved two stages of surveying process.

The first stage was under section 6 of SLC whereby the surveyed areas were gazetted as Bumiputera Communal Reserve and the second stage was under section 18 of SLC for land titles to be issued to individual land owners, Uggah added.

According to Uggah, to date, a total of 1,015,871 ha of NCR land throughout the state had been surveyed, out of which 783,346 ha had been gazetted.

The surveyed NCR land included 100,835 ha in 56 locations in Betong, out of which 85,057 ha in 42 locations had been gazetted, he disclosed.

In Krian itself, a total of 43,883 ha of NCR land in 15 locations had been surveyed, out of which 32,803 ha in 12 locations had been gazetted, he added.

Uggah further disclosed that to date, a total of 50,467 lots involving about 61,593 ha of surveyed NCR land had been issued land titles under section 18 of the SLC, including 2,657 lots involving 3,503 ha in Betong Division,

Uggah proposed that land allocated by the Rajah to people of Betong for planting of rubber known as Jubli Occupation Ticket (JOT) to be recognised as NCR land and to be issued titles under section 18 of SLC.

According to him, JOT had somehow been turned into various categories or types of land.

He expressed hope that more NCR land owners would apply to have their land surveyed for free and issued perpetuity land titles.