Kelvin Yii: Next state gov’t must focus on holistic development for S’wak amid rising living cost

KUCHING (Dec 16): In the face of rising prices of essential goods and living costs, it is becoming more crucial for the next state government to focus on bringing a more holistic development for Sarawak, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate for Batu Kawah, Dr Kelvin Yii.

He said since the last state election in 2016, the DAP team has gone on the ground to continue serving the different needs of the people in Batu Kawah and the wider Kuching area.

“In these past weeks alone, we have heard their disgruntlement and anxieties regarding price hikes, low pay, lack of jobs and economic opportunities, Covid-19 mismanagement and flip-flop in suppressive standard operating procedures (SOPs) as well as the uncertain future of their children.

“In fact, the price hike issue must have touched a nerve that our billboard carrying that message was ordered to be taken down the day it was erected. The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), as the caretaker government, clearly did not want such an issue to be discussed by the public,” he told a press conference at DAP Sarawak headquarters here today.

He pointed out that to move forward, physical development alone may not ensure the livelihood of residents in Batu Kawah and Sarawakians in general.

“Social development must go hand in hand to create a more resilient society and ensure that no one falls through the cracks of vulnerability,” he said.

To address these challenges, Yii has outlined the five main priorities of building up local economy and livelihoods, encouraging care economy, developing local talent, strengthening local community, and enhancing livability.

“To address the increased cost of living in the short and medium term, we will look at setting up our community movers within Batu Kawah to act as Food Banks for those poor families struggling with their daily good needs as well as work with the private sector to provide food vouchers for those really in need.

“We will also promote greater emphasis on agriculture and promote ‘Farm to Table’ initiatives to incentivise people to take full potential of their land for self-consumption and even to earn additional income for families.

“In addition, I am committed to ensure religious harmony in Sarawak and prevent any attempts of importing extreme sentiments that can rip through the very fabric of our society,” he said, adding that underlying all these was DAP’s commitment to institutional reforms that will uphold good governance, safeguarding the interest of Sarawak and its people.

He said good ideas, policies, and solutions will not only make a difference to the lives of Sarawakians in Batu Kawah, but also of their friends and families throughout the state.

“Therefore, join us in our mission to bring Sarawak Forward as we push for a more holistic development for all Sarawakians, not only for the generations of today, but also for the many generations of tomorrow,” he said.