Laws mulled against encroachment onto river banks

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 16): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin is mulling over the need for legislation against those encroaching onto riparian reserves in the state.

The Works Minister said such a move would help polluted rivers in Sabah recover as the waterways are important for water supply in the state.

“Many rivers in Sabah are polluted because we do not have the laws to drag the encroachers, including the big companies to court … they have encroached onto the river banks causing the water to be polluted,” he said.

“Of course we will not be able to return the rivers to a pristine level but we can do our best to stop the pollution now. The water supply in the state has been affected because many of our rivers are polluted,” he said after officiating the state Public Works Department’s (PWD) appreciation ceremony for its staff here on Thursday.

Bung Moktar explained that the Federal Government has gazetted rivers as prohibited areas and trespassers can be charged in court.

“So I am taking this into consideration and want a similar legislation for Sabah. We will discuss the proposal for an Enactment to protect our rivers at the ministry and officers level first before presenting it to the State Cabinet and State Assembly,” he said.

Bung Moktar added that in Europe, there are rangers who patrol and protect the rivers there and opined that this should also be implemented in Malaysia so that the same can be done here.

Earlier Bung Moktar launched the state PWD’s Facebook page which he said the public can use to submit complaints or reports about the infrastructure in the state.

“Be it complaints about natural disasters, floods and damage to the infrastructure like roads, bridges and slopes … they can upload the reports to the Facebook page for the PWD to look into and take the necessary remedial action,” he said.