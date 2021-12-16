Longhouse chief wants elected rep to rebuild their longhouse

SIBU (Dec 16): Tuai Rumah Nita Seman, 41, from Pasir Pedada, Tanjung Penasu, Batang Igan, hopes that whoever is the people’s elected representative for Bawang Assan will help the longhouse folk to rebuild their longhouse.

She said this was one of aspirations of the longhouse folk.

According to her, the longhouse folk needed much help, especially to finance the rebuilding of their longhouse.

“Our longhouse was burned down in 2016, so we request to have a new one built. I hope the people’s representative here can help us.”

Nita’s longhouse has 29 doors with more than 100 residents.

She said they had been staying at temporary home for about five years now, and was thankful they were provided with water and electricity supplies.

She was also hopeful that the people’s representative could fulfil the promises of bringing better lives to the residents.

Tuai Rumah Doris Ampi, 56, of Lubok Pelaie, meanwhile hoped that better internet and telecommunication facilities would be extended to her longhouse.

She said they were quite happy with the kind of development that had been extended to their area.

“We have SK Lubok Pelaie but there is no internet connectivity, and the phone reception is bad,” she said, adding they had been asking for the facilities for so long but to no avail.

She said the incumbent Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh had brought many developments such as electricity, water and even road to the area.

“If he was not good, he would not have won in past elections here, would he? I thus hope whoever wins this election will continue to bring development and to give whatever we are still lacking,” she said.

Her longhouse is home to 152 individuals, 120 of whom are registered voters.

Most of the younger generation have gone to the town areas for work.

Demun Bawok, 65, from Rumah Franky Bawok at Rantau Panjang is asking whoever forms the next government to provide a bus to transport their children to school.

According to her, there is a public bus passing by the longhouse sending students to SMK Ulu Sungai Merah. The bus, however, stopped short of the school resulting in the students to walk on foot to the school.

“Many parents have to drive their children to school because they cannot afford the school bus fare of about RM100 a month.”

On a positive note, she said they had been enjoying some basic facilities for many years although the development at Rantau Panjang had slowed down in recent years and the internet coverage not so good.

“We do not have fixed line service at home and the WiFi is really weak. I hope the government can bring more development to longhouses at Rantau Panjang area.” she said.