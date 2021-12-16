Malaysia confirms eight-year-old girl as country’s second Omicron case

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 16): Malaysia has encountered its second case of the Covid-19 variant of concern dubbed Omicron, which the Health Ministry said was detected in an eight-year-old Malaysian girl who arrived from Nigeria.

The ministry said the Omicron infection was confirmed via genotyping assays that the Institute of Medical Research conducted on the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Covid-19 tests performed on the girl and her family who arrived on December 5.

Malaysia reported its first confirmed case of Omicron infection on December 3, which was detected in a foreign student who arrived in Malaysia on November 19.

Omicron has caused concern among global health authorities due to its high number of mutations that could allow it to bypass the immune response accorded by existing vaccination regimes or previous Covid-19 infection. – Malay Mail

