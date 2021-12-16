Marudi Bridge expected to be competed in two years, says Penguang

MARUDI (Dec 16): The construction of the Marudi Bridge over Baram River here has resumed and is expected to be completed in two years, said Marudi incumbent Datu Dr Penguang Manggil.

Penguang said the project resumed yesterday as promised by the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during the visit to the site on Nov 25 last month.

“Although the project and the construction work was delayed, the contractor has now resumed work.

“The contractor has given an assurance that the project will be completed within the stipulated period,” he said after inspecting the progress of the project here today.

Penguang stressed that it is crucial for the project to be completed within the given time frame as the people have been looking forward to its completion.

Meanwhile, the bridge project manager Syahbuddin Abu Bakar said the first six months of the project included the construction of road diversions and piling works at both Marudi and Miri side of the river.

Once completed, the bridge will shorten the journey between Miri and Marudi, making it easier for travelers coming into Marudi town and beyond, especially once the construction of the road to the Gunung Mulu National Park is completed.