MASWings to increase flights from Miri to Limbang, Lawas starting tomorrow

MARUDI (Dec 16): MASWings, the regional airline for Sarawak and Sabah, will increase its Rural Area Services (RAS) to Lawas and Limbang from Miri starting tomorrow.

MASwings Chief Operating Officer (COO) Captain Nasaruddin A Bakar in a statement today said for the Miri-Lawas sector, the RAS would be increased from 35 to 44 flights weekly.

“As for the Miri-Limbang sector, the flights have now been increased to 28 weekly from only 21 flights weekly.

“The airline will also be operating a combination of aircraft types from Kuching to Mukah with one flight daily, seven flights weekly, on an ATR72-500, and two flights daily, 14 weekly, on a DHC6-400,” he said.

He pointed out that MASWings, being the ‘pulse of Borneo’, remains committed to delivering safe, reliable and efficient rural air services to the region especially into the remote areas of Sarawak and Sabah.

He said the increased frequencies of these routes will further improve air connectivity and meet the boom in demand for travels from Lawas and Limbang of both local and business communities, especially after the travel restrictions were lifted.

“We believe the recent upgrade of the new Mukah Airport, allowing greater passenger volume commuting into and out of Mukah, would further position the district as a contributor to Sarawak’s economic development,” he said.