Nangka incumbent gets support from community to continue as rep

SIBU (Dec 16): Representatives from various communities in Nangka constituency want incumbent Dr Annuar Rapaee to be given the mandate to continue his good work in serving the people.

Speaking at a press conference here today, Jagjiwan Singh representing the Sikh community in Sibu said that Dr Annuar has continuously worked hard for the betterment of the people, irrespective of racial background or religion.

He recalled how the Nangka incumbent had assisted the community in getting assistance from the state government through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

Jagjiwan, who is Sibu Sikh Temple Association president, admitted that initially they were unaware of the avenues to seek the state government’s assistance to upgrade their temple and building a hostel.

“I remember it was back in 2014 and 2015, when Dr Annuar invited me to the mass breaking of fast at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang and later the Hari Raya Interfaith gathering at An-Nur Mosque where he informed that we can actually seek the government’s assistance for our community.

“So in 2016, Dr Annuar assisted with various forms of assistance for the renovation of the temple under Minor Rural Project (MRP) and Rural Transformation Programme (RTP).

“As an elected representative, he has walked the talk and assisted all those who reached out to him for assistance, irrespective of their background and religion,” he said.

He noted that Dr Annuar also has many brilliant ideas to organise new programmes for youth development and education.

“He really takes care of the needs of Nangka constituents seriously, and the best part is he is very approachable,” Jagjiwan said.

Meanwhile, Patricia Mowe of the Sibu Anglican Church said that the Christian community here has been taken care of by Dr Annuar.

“Christians in Sibu are very grateful to him. We will always support you (Dr Annuar),” Patricia said.

For Sibu Sri Maha Mariamman Temple president K Manogaran, he noted that Dr Annuar has a proven track record in Nangka and has implemented many programmes for Sibu folks, including the youth.

“I am the sort of person who is not keen on politics but after seeing the way Dr Annuar works, he definitely deserves the mandate to continue his good work for Nangka constituency,” said Manogaran.