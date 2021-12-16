No hefty fines for small SOP offences, assures Khairy

SRI AMAN (Dec 15): Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has assured Malaysians that they would not receive hefty fines for small SOP offences despite the proposed amendments to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

The minister said the amendments were actually aimed at providing stiffer penalties for Covid-19 SOP offences committed by factories or workplaces that contribute to infection clusters.

According to him, there are factories or workplaces which have become repeat offenders, triggering clusters, and a fine of RM1,000 under the present legislation is a small sum for them considering that the companies make billions of ringgit annually.

“We have many examples of factories which have become repeat offenders that triggered clusters before this,” he told a press conference held after the pre-handing-over ceremony of the Sri Aman new hospital to the Health Ministry here earlier today.

The event was also attended by Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Khairy thus asked all MPs, especially from the opposition, not to “distort” the amendments to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

He also said a briefing had been given to all MPs last Monday that the Health Ministry had prepared guidelines as soon as Act 342 was amended.

“These guidelines lay down some conditions before the amount of compound is issued and these guidelines protect against the occurrence of any compound that is too cruel to the people,” he said.

He pointed out that it is not possible for the government to issue a compound of RM10,000 if one commits an offence such as not wearing a face mask.

For corporations and establishments such as companies, they may be compounded according to the guidelines if they are repeat offenders that cause clusters in their factories repeatedly, he added.

Health director-general (DG) Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah recently said that the recently proposed amendments to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) similar to the Emergency Ordinances (EO) that were invoked to fight Covid-19, are needed as they were proven to be effective.

In a media briefing to explain the rationale for the proposed amendments to the Act, Dr Noor Hisham said that it was also not viable to impose the same RM1,000 fine on individual offenders and companies or organisations that violate the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Currently, Act 342 confers the DG the power to impose a maximum of RM1,000 fine against both individuals and companies or organisations, following the repeal of the Emergency Ordinances (EOs) in Dewan Negara on December 8.

However, under the amendment Bill of the Act, compounds have been hiked to a maximum of RM10,000 for individuals and up to RM1 million for corporations.