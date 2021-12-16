PBDSB Marudi candidate claims several voters offered cash

MARUDI (Dec 16): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) candidate for Marudi Sawing Kedit has claimed several individuals in the constituency told him they were offered cash in return for their votes.

In a statement today, he called on voters to reject any attempts to buy their votes.

“I am strongly against this act as it is directly telling the younger generation to live in a corrupt society.

“This act is against the code of ethics and I fear that the new generation will not hesitate to be involved in corrupt practices,” he said.

He called on voters to lodge reports if they are offered cash to vote.

With only two days of campaigning, he said PBDSB remains optimistic voters will be brave enough to make a difference and act after being deprived of their rights in every aspect of development for the last 58 years.

“The people are very concerned about their NCR (Native Customary Rights) land issues, for which very little effort had been made by the previous government to solve them.

“The issuance of land titles is done only during elections and after that there is no effort to put an end to it,” he claimed.

On his Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) opponent Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran, Sawing claimed those he met during campaigning were not convinced by the latter’s manifesto.

“The people are frustrated because when he was their elected representative for 20 years; he failed to deliver,” said Sawing.

Marudi is one of the hot seats in the northern region this election.

GPS candidate Datu Dr Penguang Manggil is defending the seat for a second term, while Entri is eyeing a comeback in politics after he was dropped by Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 2016 state election.

The other candidates eyeing the seat are Elias Lipi Mat from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Gilbert Young from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).