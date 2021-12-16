Piasau incumbent: Give me another term to fulfil my manifesto

MIRI (Dec 16): Piasau incumbent Datuk Sebastian Ting has urged voters to give him another term to fulfil his manifesto to improve the livelihood of the people and make Miri a better place to live in.

He revealed his manifesto today in six key headings – healthcare and healthy lifestyle, tourism, economy, education, development and housing.

“Healthcare is one of the basic needs of human beings. My mission, if given another five years, is to help establish a government heart and cancer centre in Miri, allowing residents in the northern part of Sarawak (Miri, Limbang, Lawas, Marudi) to seek specialist treatment for heart disease and cancer.

“Though there are plenty of private practices here, government specialist centres are still needed to provide affordable treatment,” said the GPS-SUPP candidate, adding that he wants to push for more hospitals, clinics, wellness and outpatient care centres.

To promote healthy lifestyles, Ting also pointed out the need to construct and upgrade parks and recreational facilities for the local communities here.

Among the programmes Ting wishes to push to promote tourism in Miri are establishing motorhome sites and improvement of tourism facilities and accessibilities such as transportation, hostel, signage and public amenities.

“Motorhome sites allow domestic tourists to travel in their own caravan or van, to have a secure, rest point while being able to have access to basic facilities in their travelling journey. It has been a trend overseas, and with proper facilities, can be implemented here,” he said.

Now that the economy is slowly reopens, Ting hopes to help push for the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) or green lane travel with neighbouring countries especially Brunei and Singapore to promote and ensure safe travel.

“VTL will open to more economic collaboration such as establishing more sister cities to bring in foreign direct investment (FDI), cultural exchange, foreign students exchange and tourists,” said Ting.

He added that continuous financial assistance to active Sarawakian businesses especially the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro enterprises is also crucial to help them stay afloat and weather through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ting also will continue his effort to push for more affordable houses to help the B40 and M40 household income groups with investment schemes and government subsidies to purchase their first home.

“Ultimately, I want to continue the effort to eradicate squatters, help resettle squatters’ residents and assist Sarawak to become zero squatters in 2025,” said Ting.