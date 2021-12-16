PKR denies member who quit to join GPS was Sri Aman Women’s chief

KUCHING (Dec 16): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has denied that Laila Usop, who quit the party on Tuesday (Dec 14), was ever PKR Sri Aman Women’s chief.

“We want to confirm that Laila Usop has never been the Keadilan Sri Aman branch Women’s chief. In fact, during the party’s election in 2018, the party branch Women’s chief was Patricia Limau Pantau, while Laila was just helping out at the branch level in 2020,” PKR Sarawak leadership council acting Women’s chief Dato Sri Hafsah Harun said in a statement.

She said PKR Sarawak Women’s wing took note of the press statement claiming Laila was PKR Sri Aman Women’s chief and that she had resigned to join Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“However, Keadilan Sarawak Women is not intimidated by the dirty tactics of the opponent,” she said.

According to her, PKR Women’s machinery is fully focussed on the 12th state election to ensure the party’s candidates will win and fight for the people of Sarawak.

“We call on all Sarawakians to go vote come Dec 18, 2021 in order to ensure the principles of justice and reform for the people of Sarawak are upheld,” she said.

In the statement on Tuesday, Laila also pledged her support to GPS candidate and incumbent for Bukit Begunan Datuk Mong Dagang from Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

Mong is facing three other candidates in the fight to defend his seat – Norina Umoi Utot from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Entusa Imam from Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB), and Vinton Langgang from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).