PSB aims to make Sarawak model secular state, ensure free religious practice

KUCHING (Dec 16): Parti Sarawak Bersatu is proposing that any amendment to laws on religious practice in the state can only be passed with 90 per cent support in the Dewan Undangan Negeri or via a state referendum.

It said a PSB government will ensure that neither the administration nor any political party or persons can make use of religion and ethnicity to push any agenda, garner and exert political influence, determine government policy and promulgate discrimination or marginalisation of people.

The requirement for 90 per cent support in the DUN would safeguard the said principle for the free practice of religion in Sarawak, the party said in its 12th Sarawak Election manifesto.

“PSB will make Sarawak a model secular state while ensuring that all religions, ethnicities and cultures will be fairly and uniformly treated and are respected without segregation or discrimination,” it said in its 12th Sarawak Election manifesto.

PSB is contesting in 70 seats in the state election.