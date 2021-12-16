PSB to appoint Dayak CM if it forms the next Sarawak gov’t

SIBU (Dec 16): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh is urging the Dayak community to come out in full force on polling day this Saturday to give the party full support towards ensuring a Dayak helming the Chief Minister post becomes a reality.

He pointed out that it has been 51 years since the Chief Minister portfolio was last helmed by a Dayak.

“For 51 years, Sarawak has not seen a Dayak Chief Minister. It is time that the Dayak’s should come out in full force (on polling day) to give PSB full support.

“And I like to repeat, if PSB receives overwhelming support from the Dayak community, appointing a Dayak Chief Minister is a must, is a reality. If we want a Dayak Chief Minister, the Dayak community must support PSB.

“If we receive overwhelming support from the Dayak community, obviously a Dayak will be the Chief Minister of Sarawak,” Wong told a press conference here today.

He recalled that the first Dayak Chief Minister was Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan in July 1963 and later on Datuk Penghulu Tawi Sli Tini, before Tun Abdul Rahman Yakub took over.

Wong said PSB, being an independent multiracial party, will come together to make a collective decision to ensure that a Dayak be appointed as Chief Minister if it forms the next state government.

“As you can see in our manifesto, we say one Chief Minister and four Deputy Chief Ministers, representing each ethnic group. In other words, if the Chief Minister is a Dayak, then all other ethnic groups will be represented as Deputy Chief Ministers.

“Why four – Chinese one, Malay/Melanau one, Dayak one, and the minority one.”

He also pointed out that cabinet ministers would not be appointed by the Chief Minister alone, as it has to be a collective decision between the Chief Minister and the four Deputy Chief Ministers, making it more transparent and more agreeable.

The Bawang Assan incumbent also mentioned that PSB will only name its Chief Minister after the polls.

He was responding to Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s statement that PSB has yet to name its Chief Minister, despite the party wanting to be the alternative government to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

On this, Wong said: “My answer to this is quite simple – we have to wait until the election is over and we will choose among ourselves.

“We have to choose a person with quality, with ability, with integrity and trustworthiness and can carry duties without fear and with Sarawakians at heart. What if I name one now, and that one is not elected? Is a futile exercise, isn’t it.

“So, we have to wait until the election is over, we come together and choose the most suitable YB to be our Chief Minister. If we want a Dayak Chief Minister, we all must vote for PSB. As simple as that.”

Towards this end, he also urged the Chinese voters to turn up to vote during polling day, particularly in the urban areas, to support PSB to enable it to form the next government together with the Malay/Melanau and the Dayak communities.

“Each community will be represented in the Cabinet and I also like to see each city, or town to be represented in the cabinet,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were PSB candidate for Dudong Wong Hie Ping, Dr Low Chong Nguan (Pelawan) and Andrew Ting (Bukit Assek).