PSB’s Lau denies allegations of voter buying

KUCHING (Dec 16): Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Kota Sentosa candidate Datuk Dr Lau Pang Heng today denied allegations that he or the party were engaging in voter buying.

He said he was shocked to learn during his walkabout today that there was a viral message being transmitted through Whatsapp alleging that he is engaged in voter buying.

Lau denied PSB or any appointed representatives or agents were engaging in such “disgusting behaviour”.

“PSB Kota Sentosa has made it clear since Day 1 of campaigning that it hopes to have a clean campaign that focuses on issues and specific plans to improve Kota Sentosa.

“We would like to implore our opponents not to engage in such deplorable acts of spreading unfounded rumours to bring down the good reputation of PSB,” he said in a statement today.

He added that he had given an explanation on the wild accusation and it has been uploaded to the PSB Kota Sentosa Facebook page.

Kota Sentosa will see a five-cornered fight between Lau, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Lue Cheng Hing, Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party’s (Aspirasi) Tan Kok Chiang, Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Michael Kong and Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Wilfred Yap.