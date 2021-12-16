Ramssol, ELMU V to provide training courses against corruption

KUCHING (December 16): Ramssol Group Bhd’s (Ramssol) wholly-owned subsidiary RAMS Solutions Sdn Bhd (RAMS) has entered into a two-year agreement with ELMU V Sdn Bhd (ELMU V) to exclusively market training courses on legal framework, corporate liability, corruption risk management and organisational anti-corruption plan course that will be conducted by ELMU Education Group Sdn Bhd (EEG) and the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA).

Under the agreement, Ramssol will leverage its position as a human capital management (HCM) solutions provider in Southeast Asia to advertise, market, promote and sell the training courses around the region.

ELMU V is a subsidiary of EEG, which is collaborating with MACA to conduct the training courses.

The Section 17A of the MACC Act 2009 came into force on June 1, 2020, which allows for companies to be held liable and charged in court in the event their officers offer or give bribes to secure business.

However, an organisation can be absolved of liability if it can demonstrate that adequate procedures were in place to prevent associated persons from committing the corrupt act.

In light of the above, both local and international organisations operating in Malaysia has to ensure its directors, partners and other senior personnel to be aware and stay up to date with the rules and regulations surrounding the Section 17A of the MACC Act 2009 to ensure that their commercial organization’s adequate procedures, anti-corruption programme and policies are well adopted, implemented and enforced.

In the PWC’s Global Economic Crime and Fraud Survey – Malaysia Report 2020, only 49 per cent of Malaysian organisations have a dedicated programme to address bribery and corruption.

Protection from corruption scandals within the organisation is crucial for sustainability, this applies to all organisation from the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to multinational corporations (MNCs).

“We are pleased to be a partner of ELMU V, a subsidiary of ELMU Education Group the strategic partner of MACA to provide understanding and knowledge to participants in safeguarding their business against corruption,” Ramssol group managing director and chief executive officer Cllement Tan Chee Seng said.

“This Training Courses is applicable to Multinational corporation (MNC), Public Limited Company (PLC), as well as Government-Linked Company (GLC), and could potential extend to small and mid-size enterprises (SME).”

According to the investigation papers opened in 2020 by the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) recorded an increase of 24.7 per cent to 1,039 cases in 2019 as compared to 833 cases in 2018.

“It is important for all organisations and senior personnel within corporate organisation to start revising its existing policies and procedures on anti-corruption to assess whether they met the expectations of the MACC, and if not, we believe we can facilitate them to start building up its adequate procedures through our Training Courses.

“We want to take the initiative to promote the anti-corruption Training Courses because we see this as an opportunity for us to further expand our business presence locally, as the majority of Malaysian organisations do not have any measures to detect bribery and corruption within their ranks.

“We are confident that by joining this Training Courses, organisation will have the necessary preparation in dealing with corruption and the peace of mind of having adequate procedures in place to defend itself should the organisation is being investigated or charged under Section 17A of the MACC Act 2009.”