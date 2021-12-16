Reject racist politics, says Awang Tengah

LIMBANG (Dec 16): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has urged his constituents to reject racist politics aimed only to divide the unity and harmony in Sarawak.

He said some opposition parties played on racism during their campaign trail in Bukit Kota in order to gain support for the 12th state polls.

“Racist politics only divides us. If we do not go in the same direction and collide, we will break and sink and no one will gain all the losses.

“It is not our struggle and our struggle is to defend all races,” he said at a gathering with constituents at Dewan Batu Niah here on Wednesday.

Awang Tengah, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president, explained that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak Sarawak (GPS) government emphasised equality and inclusive policies by taking into account all communities.

“This is the basis of stability that we want. A strong government can focus on bringing more development for the future of our young generation,” he said.

According to Awang Tengah, GPS was set up after leaving Barisan Nasional to determine a direction not tied to politics in the Peninsula.

“GPS was also established to continue efforts to uphold the interests of Sarawak itself, by practicing respect for each other,” he explained.

He said that GPS will continue to fight for the state, including claiming its rights as enshrined in the Federal Constitution and the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“We will continue to strive to fight for the rights of Sarawak and help the people in this state, compared to the opposition who have no soul to help the people,” he said.

Also present were Sarawak Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar, GPS Bukit Kota incumbent Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, GPS Batu Danau incumbent Paulus Palu Gumbang and PBB Bukit Kota Youth Chief Cr Sufian Mohat.