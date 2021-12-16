Sikie: Political stability vital for continued foreign investments

BINTULU (Dec 16): Political stability is vital to ensure Sarawak can continue to draw foreign investments for greater growth, said Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Kakus candidate and incumbent said, as such, the people are responsible for electing a stable state government.

“A stable government is capable of attracting foreign investors to invest and to provide job opportunities for the people in the state, for example in Samalaju,” he said.

He said under the leadership of Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, the emphasis has been on bringing greater development to rural areas.

“Bigger allocation has been provided to improve basic infrastructure such as roads, water, and electricity,” he said during campaigning in a longhouse in Tatau on Wednesday.

“Don’t make the wrong choice, the 14th general election’s mistakes will be repeated. Just look at what we got in 22 months when they had the chance to become the government.”