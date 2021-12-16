SUPP leaders hail passing of amendments to Federal Constitution on MA63

MIRI (Dec 16): The passing of amendments to clauses of the Federal Constitution on Tuesday recognising the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) shows that the effort and perseverance by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) have finally bore fruit.

In stating this, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Central publicity and information secretary mayor Adam Yii recalled that back in 2019 the then Pakatan Harapan (PH) government proposed the amendment to the Federal Constitution which the Sarawak government had rejected.

“Thereafter, GPS has been labelled by Democratic Action Party (DAP) as traitor for refusing to accept the proposed amendment by PH government. But we know that if we had done that the consequences would be much more serious than just being labelled as traitor,” Yii told a press conference yesterday.

The GPS-SUPP candidate for Pujut seat said in comparison to the passed amendment, the 2019 proposed amendment was merely ‘a cosmetic version’ by PH government meant to confuse the people.

“Now that we (GPS) have proven ourselves and despite all the pressure put on us, we persevered and finally we get a meaningful amendment in restoring the rights of Sarawak and Sabah as equal partners in the Federation of Malaysia,” said Yii.

SUPP secretary general Datuk Sebastian Ting was thankful for the passing of the constitutional amendments including Articles 1(2), 160 (1) and 161A (6) of the Federal Constitution, which he described as ‘holistic amendments’, where Sarawak and Sabah as equal partners in the Federation of Malaysia will have their autonomous rights returned – including immigration, oil and gas; expansion of economic zone, territorial waters, natural resources, among others.

“For the rights on education and health, this bill will be a reference point to discuss further, similar to the unscheduled lists which can be brought up for future discussions,” said the GPS-SUPP candidate and Piasau incumbent.

On another matter, Ting called for the Ministry of Education to change the facts in history textbook, which still stated that Sarawak and Sabah ‘joined’ Malaysia.

“This is misleading and our children must not and cannot continue to be taught wrongly. Thus, we must now be bold enough to make necessary amendment to the history book for the correct knowledge of our children,” said Ting.