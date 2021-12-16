Suspect gunned down at Jalan Simpang Tiga had a shotgun, says Sarawak Police Commissioner

KUCHING (Dec 16): The police have confirmed that the male suspect, who was gunned down at the Jalan Simpang Tiga traffic light intersection last night, was in possession of a firearm.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail in a statement today said police personnel who approached the suspect’s vehicle saw him pulling out a shotgun which prompted them to go on self defence.

“In their self defence, one of the traffic officers fired two shots at the suspect,” said Aidi.

Prior to shooting the suspect, the police also fired three shots at the suspect’s car tyres to immobilise the vehicle.

This, said Aidi, was to ensure the safety of civilians and public property as the suspect was colliding his car into five other vehicles at the intersection.

After the car came to a stop, the five police personnel then approached the vehicle for checks.

“It was then that they saw the suspect pulling out a shotgun,” said Aidi.

Police who later checked the suspect’s car, found the shotgun and a few live shotgun cartridges.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical personnel.

Aidi also revealed that the suspect had 14 past criminal records which include vehicle theft, cheating and drug abuse.

A post mortem on the deceased was conducted at the Sarawak General Hospital today.

Prior to the shooting incident, Aidi said traffic police from the Kuching District headquarters came across the suspect’s car being driven dangerously and suspiciously at Jalan Wan Alwi.

“The police ordered the suspect to stop the vehicle for checks. The suspect however sped off and tried to escape,” he added.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 for possessing or carrying arms and ammunition without an arms licence or permit.

The police are also advising the public to not speculate on the case as investigations are currently ongoing.