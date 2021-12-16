S’wak Bersatu to work with GPS on possibility of fielding candidates in GE15 – Jaziri

KUCHING (Dec 16): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak will work with the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) on the possibility of fielding candidates in the 15th general election (GE15).

Its chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian said preliminary discussions held between GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin established an understanding that Bersatu would not field a candidate in the state polls this Saturday, but would consider running in the next general election.

“Both GPS and PN (Perikatan Nasional) are friends, we have a strong understanding that Bersatu will support GPS in the polls and cooperate in the GE.

“Insya-Allah there are some seats for us to work with GPS, in the next GE,” he told Bernama.

Jaziri Alkaf explained that Bersatu Sarawak is expected to defend the Saratok parliamentary seat currently held by Datuk Ali Biju and Puncak Borneo (Datuk Willie Mongin) in the next GE, besides considering adding candidates in several constituencies, depending on an agreement by both parties.

Meanwhile, Jaziri Alkaf stressed that the Bersatu Sarawak machinery also worked hard to help the GPS candidate during the campaign and held a briefing for the party’s supporters to vote for the GPS candidate on Saturday.

He said Bersatu Sarawak was committed and fully supported all GPS candidates under the leadership of Abang Johari, who is also the Chief Minister, based on the understanding that had been established between GPS and PN.

“We fully support all GPS candidates and at the same time I am confident they can win and retain the seats won previously in this state polls,” he added. – Bernama