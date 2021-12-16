S’wak Cuepacs remind civil servants of neutrality in state election

SIBU (Dec 16): Civil servants should practise the principle of neutrality without favoring any candidate when taking part in the coming election.

Sarawak Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) chairman Omar Bahrain Unin said they should avoid partisan sentiments because they are still bound by the rules of the civil service.

“Disciplinary action will be taken against you if you are found to be directly involved with any political party,” he added.

Omar Bahrain said the election mood and the atmosphere is heating on with many party candidates attacking each other and some giving promises when elected.

He said the important thing is for civil servants to support what is often termed as the `government of the day.’

He agreed that civil servants also have the right to elect the candidates of their choice who can provide services to help improve the welfare of the people.

He also reminded civil servants who have been shortlisted by the Election Commission (EC) to man the polling station or other duties to carry out their duties with integrity and prudence.

“Always ensure that the safety aspect of the working environment, especially those working outstation, is taken care of.” he added.