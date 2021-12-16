Teacher gets 12 years, three strokes for sodomising pupil

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 16): A primary school teacher was sentenced to 12 years’ jail plus three strokes of cane by the High Court here for sodomising a pupil four years ago.

Justice Datuk Nurchaya Arshad meted out the sentence on Abd Wahab Ibrahim, 45, after allowing an appeal by the prosecution against Abd Wahab’s acquittal.

On February 19, Abd Wahab, who hails from Kelantan, was acquitted and discharged by the lower court here after a full trial after the trial judge ruled that the defence had cast doubt on the prosecution’s case.

However, the High Court here reversed the lower court’s decision and found Abd Wahab guilty of committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature on the eight-year-and-five-month-old boy at a room of a school in Keningau on March 7, 2017 and set aside his acquittal.

Abd Wahab was convicted under Section 377C of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of between five and 20 years, and whipping upon conviction.

Abd Wahab, who was represented by counsel Hamid Ismail, had applied for a stay of execution pending appeal to the Court of Appeal and it was granted.

In the meantime, Abd Wahab was released on a bail of RM30,000 with RM15,000 deposit with two unrelated local sureties.

The court further ordered Abd Wahab to report to a nearest police station where he resides once in two weeks and to inform the investigating officer of this case of his intention to leave his residence’s district and his destinations.

The accused was also ordered to surrender his passport if any and he must attend any court date when he is required to do so.

Meanwhile, an unemployed man claimed trial to an amended charge of committing sexual assaults against a minor which was tendered at the close of the prosecution’s case at the Sessions Court here yesterday.

The prosecution informed judge Elsie Primus that the prosecution will not call the last witness and with that the prosecution closed its case against Mohamad Rafizan Rushlan, 28.

However, the prosecution had tendered the amended charge and read to the accused.

The amended charge stated that the accused had allegedly bitten the seven-year-old victim’s back abdomen and touched her private parts at a stairs in Kota Belud at 2.55pm on December 6, 2019.

The court fixed January 24 to deliver its ruling at the end of the prosecution’s stage.

The prosecution had called five witnesses to testify against the accused.

The unrepresented accused was seen escorted to the court lockup after the proceedings.