TYT confers state awards to 100 recipients, Datin Noraini Hussin leads list of honours

KUCHING (Dec 16): A total of 100 recipients received their investiture awards of the state at the investiture ceremony by the Head of State, His Excellency Yang di-Pertua Negeri, Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud at the Dewan Besar Astana Negeri here, today.

The ceremony began with the sole recipient of the Darjah Yang Amat mulia Bintang Sarawak, Johan Bintang Sarawak (JBK), Datin Noraini Hussin who is Orphans Welfare Organisation of Malaysia (Peryatim) Sarawak board of directors members Datin Noraini Hussin.

The ceremony then continued with the conferment of the Darjah Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Sarawak, Pegawai Bintang Sarawak (PBS) to three recipients – the Road Transport Department Sarawak director Norizan Jili, Private Secretary to the Utilities Assistant Minister Mohamad Hasfa Saleh and Major KM (Ret) Michael Riman Bugat.

Meanwhile, the Darjah Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang Sarawak, Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (PBK) was awarded to eight recipients, while 15 recipients received the Pingat Perkhidmatan Awam, Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti (PPB).

At the same time, 18 recipients received the Darjah Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Sarawak, Ahli Bintang Sarawak (ABS), and the Darjah Utama Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang Sarawak, Ahli Bintang Kenyalang (ABK) was awarded to 22 recipients, while 11 recipients received the Pingat Pentadbiran Awam, Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (PPT).

The ceremony ended with the conferment of the Darjah Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Sarawak, Bentara Bintang Sarawak (BBS) to 22 recipients.

Also present at the investiture ceremony, His Excellency Yang di-Pertua Negeri, Tun Taib’s wife, Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s department (Islamic Affairs and Kuching North City Commission) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.