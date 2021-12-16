Wong urges Sibu voters to support PSB candidates who are permanent resident in the district

SIBU (Dec 16): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has called on voters in Sibu to rally their support behind the party’s five candidates on polling day as they reside permanently here.

He pointed out that his new visionary team would want to bring Sibu forward to a brighter future.

On the other hand, he noted that the four Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates contesting in Dudong, Bawang Assan, Pelawan and Nangka are not permanently residing in Sibu.

“(They) cannot be full-time representing Sibu. All four (GPS candidates) to me are not suitable candidates. I hope the people of Sibu will judge them and elect us (PSB candidates).

“Our heart belongs to Sibu and we are committed to Sibu. I would like to form this new visionary team to bring Sibu forward to a brighter future,” Wong told a press conference here today.

He also noted that GPS candidate for Bawang Assan, Robert Lau and his family had moved to Kuching.

“In other words, he has ‘deserted’ Sibu. Why did he come back to be a candidate, representing Sibu (Bawang Assan)? Another one is (GPS) candidate for Pelawan, Michael Tiang. He and his family live in Kuching. He only comes and goes.

“In other words, he (Tiang) has also ‘deserted’ Sibu. As for (GPS) candidate for Dudong, (Dato Sri) Tiong King Sing, I don’t know where he lives but most of the time in Bintulu, or in Kuala Lumpur.

“He only comes to Sibu as a ‘visitor’ and now he wants to be a candidate representing Dudong.”

He also observed that the candidate representing GPS in Nangka, is seldom in Sibu, and his wife is in Kuala Lumpur.

PSB’s candidate for Dudong, Wong Hie Ping also urged voters to support candidates who reside in Sibu.

Also present at the press conference were PSB candidates for Pelawan Dr Low Chong Nguan and Bukit Assek, Andrew Ting.