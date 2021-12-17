22.8 million adult population in Malaysia fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 17): A total of 22,805,239 individuals or 97.4 per cent of adult population in Malaysia has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 98.7 per cent or 23,114,489 individuals from the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adolescent population, 86.8 per cent or 2,732,273 individuals, have completed their vaccination, while 90 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 172,511 doses of vaccine were dispensed yesterday with 4,414 as first dose, 5,950 as second dose and 162,147 as booster dose.

This brought the cumulative number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 55,563,359 which include 4,274,115 booster doses. – Bernama