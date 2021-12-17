Abang Johari appeals to voters to ‘make the best choice’ during polling tomorrow

KUCHING (Dec 17): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has assured that the coalition, if given the full mandate by the people of Sarawak, will continue to work to ensure public safety, political stability and economic prosperity for Sarawak now and for the future.

As Sarawak decides during the 12th state polls tomorrow, he appealed to voters to make the best choice for themselves, their families, their communities and the state.

“We, the GPS team, will continue the socio-economic development agenda to create new sources of wealth, generate more business and employment opportunities for the youth and future generations. We will ensure the continued prosperity of Sarawak so that the people can enjoy the benefits of planned, sustainable economic growth and development.

“We, the GPS team, will always strive to protect and defend the rights of the people and the interests of Sarawak as stipulated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) report, the State Constitution and the Malaysia Constitution.

“This was evidenced by the passing of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2021 relating to MA63 in the Dewan Rakyat on December 14,” he said in a statement today.

Abang Johari also urged voters not to gamble their future away, by learning from the failures of the Pakatan Harapan government due to its weakness and instability, causing it to last for only 22 months.

“Our future depends on a strong, stable and committed government to uphold the rights of the people and the interests of Sarawak. GPS has the experience, efficiency, discipline, high integrity and with a track record of excellence, which will provide the best service to the people of Sarawak.

“Make no mistake, we must continue to fight for unity, harmony, autonomy and prosperity. We in GPS are committed to continuing the struggle and efforts of Sarawak. Give GPS a chance to continue to fight for the excellence of Sarawak and for the prosperity of all,” he said.