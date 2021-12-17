Abang Johari: GPS will continue grooming, producing forward-looking leaders

MUKAH (Dec 17): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will continue grooming and producing new forward-looking leaders, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that these leaders are being prepared with all the latest knowledge and skills, and are being trained to lead for future development.

He added that in any government or leadership, there will be a transition of power and Sarawak was fortunate since previous leaders have formulated effective policies for the future.

Using Mukah as an example, Abang Johari said that all progress in the constituency were based on the planning of previous leaders.

“When I was still an assistant minister, I went to Mukah to carry out my job related to agriculture in 1984 using a boat.

“Now, Mukah not only has roads but also a new airport,” he said, adding that these infrastructure developments gave better access to educational facilities such as polytechnic, MRSM and even Centexs.

He said this during a meet-and-greet session with Telian and Balingian community leaders and village chiefs today, which was streamed Live on the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (UKAS) Facebook page.

Abang Johari added that GPS’ method of leadership was to train and prepare young leaders to take over.

“Our leadership way — we train the young leaders — and I have been an elected representative for 40 years in Satok. After me, the young (leaders) will come to replace (me) and that is normal for humans,” he said.

He was referring to the young candidates fielded by GPS in the 12th Sarawak Election such as Royston Valentine for Tellian, after incumbent Yussibnosh Balo gave way for a much younger man to lead.

“I would like to thank Yussibnosh for his contribution in the development (of Tellian) and now giving way to our young man like Royston,” he said.

Abang Johari believed that as a young candidate, Royston has more energy and new ideas to look towards the future.

He added it would be a meaningful test for him to get close to the people, as some young people who were trained did not have enough patience.

“Alhamdulillah, before I was patient (and) followed what the older one to me. They said wait, so I wait.

“We will know our journey as we learn from the community leaders who are part of the government,” he said.

He said that as grassroots leaders, they know what is happening on the ground and will get in touch with the Resident and elected representative to propose developments that need to be implemented in their respective areas.

“The way we manage our community is from the grassroots upwards. That is how we managed our state from then until now,” he said.

Thus, community leaders must know the direction of the state government and its policies, said Abang Johari.

Also present at the event were Mukah MP Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.