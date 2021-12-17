Abdul Karim: I only wanted to encourage voters to come out and vote

KUCHING (Dec 17): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) incumbent for Asajaya Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said he was perplexed by a complaint lodged against him by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) for allegedly committing an election offence.

He said all he did was just to encourage voters to come out and vote tomorrow.

“What I did was to encourage voters to come out and vote. I didn’t say that they will get anything in return. I was shocked to learn that a report was lodged over this.

“My conscience is clear. I have no intention to commit any offence, or give anything to voters in return. What the organising committee did was offer a lucky draw, which is a game of chance.

“Anyway, I have told the organising committee to cancel the lucky draw,” he said, responding to a Sarawak MACC statement earlier today that PKR Asajaya candidate Mahmud Epah and his counsel Dominique Ng had filed a complaint against him.

On that note, Abdul Karim said he is confident of retaining the seat for GPS tomorrow despite the complaint lodged against him.

“We are confident that we will win, and PKR will lose in Asajaya,” he said.

In a statement earlier today, MACC Sarawak confirmed that it had received information with regard to a campaign video for Asajaya constituency.

The commission said Mahmud and Ng went to the MACC Kuching office yesterday to provide information on the video by Abdul Karim.

MACC Sarawak said the duo claimed Abdul Karim had said he would distribute slips to every household eligible to vote, which would entitle them to attractive prizes after the election.

“The PKR candidate and his counsel also submitted a copy of the police report related to the same issue to the MACC Kuching office,” said the statement.