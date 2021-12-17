Agong grants audience to PM for pre-Cabinet meeting

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 17): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for a pre-Cabinet meeting at Istana Negara.

According to a statement posted on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page, the meeting began at 8am and lasted an hour.

“The pre-Cabinet meeting is among Al-Sultan Abdullah’s weekly activities or routines, during which he would discuss current issues and exchange views with the Prime Minister,” it said.

Also uploaded were three pictures of them during the meeting. – Bernama