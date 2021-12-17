All parties only have till 11.59pm tonight to campaign, reminds EC

KUCHING (Dec 17): The Election Commission (EC) has issued a reminder that all campaigning is to stop by 11.59pm tonight.

It also disallowed any new campaign materials to be put up on social media after the stipulated time.

“The media can report on any campaign activities or events relating to Sarawak 12th state election as news.

“However, any advertisement that is tantamount to campaigning for any political parties is not allowed via print or online media or social media after 11.59pm on December 17,” the EC said today when responding on procedures for campaigning on the eve of polling day.

Sarawak will finally head to the polls tomorrow after a 12-day campaign period starting from the day of nomination on Dec 6.

A total of 1,213,769 voters out of 1,252,014 registered voters are eligible to vote.

Another 20,360 voters were early voters, while 17,885 voted by post.

A total of 82 seats are being contested in this election.