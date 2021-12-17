Association calls on Sarawak’s policymakers to focus on everyday concerns

KUCHING (Dec 17): Sarawak leaders and policymakers should remain focused on bread-and-butter concerns in the immediate to medium term as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect livelihoods, said the Dayak Transformation Association (Trada).

“While it is important for state policymakers to plan and invest strategically in initiatives that will spur Sarawak’s long-term economic growth, there is an immediate need to alleviate the burden and suffering of individuals and families who have been impacted by the pandemic,” Trada founder and president Joseph Janting said in a press statement.

“In my hometown of Miri, there are many households who cannot make ends meet because their breadwinners have lost their jobs or have to cope with lower incomes.”

According to him, basic infrastructure in homes and longhouses, such as roofing and lights, could not be replaced or repaired because of a lack of funds.

“What is critical is that community representatives must be committed towards identifying and resolving day-to-day issues, even simple things like food and sustenance or building materials, so that people can recover quickly and move forward.

“Trada would also like to see state assembly policymakers come together to address critical problems affecting the lives of everyday Sarawakians, including the high price of goods. We believe high prices will lead to an even more serious black market problem,” Joseph said.

He claimed issues with contraband cigarettes in Sarawak was one of the highest in the country and illicit alcohol was also easily available.

“Trada hopes that the federal and state government can work together to ensure that everyday essential goods are not dominated by the black market,” he added.