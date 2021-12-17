Cikgu Leo – streetwear e-commerce entrepreneur

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 17): Cikgu Leo, a young e-commerce entrepreneur from Sabah, has proven that anything is possible with the power of social media at your fingertips.

The 28-year-old moved to Kuala Lumpur several years ago to look for new opportunities, with a vision in mind – to monetize his passion for streetwear using digital marketing.

Streetwear can be defined as ‘fashionable casual clothes’. It originated back in the 1990s, in the hip-hop scenes of New York, the surf-skate and graffiti culture of Los Angeles, and within the nightlife of Japan.

The trend is also popular among teens here in Sabah, with some willing to spend hundreds of bucks just to get the latest pair of limited-edition sneakers.

Luckily for the fans, Cikgu Leo has provided them with a much more affordable option.

He is the founder of SMG/Leo TV (formerly known as SWOOSHMY), an online store that sells streetwear such as sneakers, hats, shirts, and collectibles. His products are sold on Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram.

They also sell items that are not available in Malaysia as well as those that are no longer available in the market.

“Streetwear has been my passion since I was a kid. At that time, I was pretty much like any other kid – broke and full of dreams,” he told The Borneo Post.

Cikgu Leo, whose real name is Murray Graham, had tried to look for a place where he can get authentic items at a cheaper price but to no avail.

This inspired him to start his own business – a place where streetwear will be affordable and accessible to everyone. The rest is history.

Today, Leo TV earns a five-figure monthly income. They plan to hit a six-figure monthly income by the second quarter of 2022.

“It was nearly an impossible dream. As we all know, the country’s economy was severely affected by the pandemic. Fortunately, due to our consistency and efforts, we have made it possible.

“Anything is possible if you believe in your dreams,” Cikgu Leo said when asked about his journey to success.

He earned the nickname ‘Cikgu’ (which means teacher in Malay) due to his vast knowledge of streetwear history.

“I have been a fan of streetwear since I was 13 years old but I never could afford to buy them. All I could do was learn the history and product knowledge.

“Now, when I conduct my live streams, I would always share the history knowledge that I have. That was why my viewers started calling me ‘cikgu’,” he said.

Apart from being filled with interesting facts about the history of streetwear, Cikgu Leo’s streams are also very energetic and interactive. He would always charm his viewers with his wit and Sabahan dialect.

Leo TV is also the first streetwear e-commerce entrepreneur in Malaysia to incorporate the Streamlabs platform into its Facebook live stream, giving its stream maximum quality, various plug-ins, and many more.

Cikgu Leo is currently running his business with six of his friends, Matt, Proff, Eson, Fin, Eyra and Shidi.

They are planning to expand their business further in the future.