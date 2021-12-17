Constitutional amendment validates MA63’s legitimacy, Wan Junaidi tells PBK president

KUCHING (Dec 17): The passing of the amendment to the Federal Constitution related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) in Parliament on Wednesday further validated the legitimacy of the treaty, said Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

“I would like to clarify that the MA63 is valid as, up till now, there is no court decision to declare it otherwise,” said the Minister In The Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) in a statement today.

He explained by recognising MA63 in the Federal Constitution, the government can now refer to all the promises made in 1963 in detail and spell out in the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) report, which is the in-depth study of the Cobbold Commission Report on the demands of Sabah and Sarawak.

“As a result of this, the federal government can no longer say the demands from Sabah and Sarawak are not in the constitution or in the law of Malaysia because it is already in the Federal Constitution.

“The amendment would enable us to fight for more rights to be returned to Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

Wan Junaidi issued the statement in response to the claims made by Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan that MA63 was null and void, and the amendment was just an election gimmick.

He pointed out the unanimous passing of the constitutional amendment was a major and historical victory for the people in Sabah and Sarawak.

“For the first time ever since Malaysia was formed in 1963, we would be able to include the treaty into the Federal Constitution – in order to become the real Malaysia in the context of the three agreements – Federal Agreement 1948, Federal Agreement 1957 and the MA63.

“However, based on my observation, as well as comments received from various segments of the public, I am of the view that many do not understand nor realise the significance of this amendment,” he said.

A total of 200 out of 222 MPs voted for the Amendment Bill in the second reading, with close to 200 giving the nod in the third reading.

This, Wan Junaidi emphasised, was one of those moments where parliamentarians, regardless of their political differences, were in agreement that this was indeed the right thing to do.

On Voon’s claim that the amendment was just an election gimmick and would not bring about any real benefit, Wan Junaidi said the PBK president could not be any further from the truth.

With MA63 bound in the Federal Constitution, he pointed out that the Federal government can no longer say that the demands of Sarawak and Sabah are not in the Constitution or in the law of Malaysia because it is already in the Federal Constitution.

“The government can now refer to all the promises made in 1963 in detail and spell out in the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) report, which is the in-depth study of the Cobbold Commission Report, on the demands of Sarawak and Sabah.

“As a result of the amendment, this would enable us to fight for more rights to be returned to Sabah and Sarawak. So how can he (Voon) say the amendment is meaningless?

“This is just the first step. Of course, we will be looking into more amendments moving forward,” he added.

While Wan Junaidi noted that it may be still too early to see the impact from material and monetary aspects at this point, he assured that these amendments would give recognition to the special privileges of Sarawak and Sabah.

“Yes, I admit, over the years, some of those privileges and rights have been eroded. But, now, with the amendment, we can focus on reclaiming it.

“I must admit that this is not an easy matter to digest, especially to laymen. And because of that, I would like to implore politicians not to exploit this issue to cause further confusion and sow feelings of anger and dissatisfaction among the rakyat towards the ruling government,” he said.