Dennis puzzled by rival’s claims Telang Usan’s seen no change, lists completed projects

MARUDI (Dec 17): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Telang Usan candidate and incumbent Dennis Ngau has hit back at opponent Jau Jok @ Jenggo from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) for claiming there has been no development in Telang Usan.

Jau had claimed Dennis failed to bring about much change to the constituency since he first won the seat in 2011.

“I do not quite understand what he meant by not much change to the constituency when in fact now almost all 88 longhouses and settlements there enjoy 24-hour electricity,” Dennis responded in a statement today.

“I have been working tirelessly to bring about change in Telang Usan as requested by the people there throughout my 10-year service as the people’s elected representative.”

According to Dennis, many basic infrastructure projects such as roads have also been completed during his term.

“The roads, including spur roads, are about 1,000km covering Telang Usan and just imagine if the cost to build 1km is RM1 million. The cost is very high and therefore it takes time for the construction of roads across the constituency,” he said.

According to Dennis, the period taken by Indonesia to build better roads in Kalimantan cannot be used as a comparison as the neighbouring country is relocating its capital there.

“Unless Malaysia is relocating its capital to Telang Usan, I can assure that the roads and other infrastructure would be completed in three years,” he said.

Dennis added he would leave his political future in the hands of voters in Telang Usan.

“Let the people judge my performance,” he added.

Jau had called on voters to unseat Dennis as he claimed Telang Usan cannot afford to wait another five years for development.

Also contesting the seat are Philip Jau from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Gia Bala from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).