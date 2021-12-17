Judge candidates by their manifestos, ability to deliver promises, says SUPP man

KUCHING (Dec 17): The public have been urged to judge candidates by their manifestos and ability to deliver their promises if they are elected in this 12th State Election.

SUPP Stakan branch chairman Dato Sim Kiang Chiok said they should not judge candidates on personal issues which may be fabricated just to derail the person’s campaign.

“There may be last minute bombs or smear campaigns made on our Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates especially in the last hours of the race.

“It has been a tactic of opposition parties in the past to spread juicy rumours about their opponents so that it may anger the electorate with the hopes that the anger, jealousy or hate that they have inculcated will be a reason for voters to vote for them instead,” he said in a statement.

He appealed to voters not to let rumours cloud their judgement and to look at every candidate practically.

“Candidates have had 11 days to campaign and every opportunity afforded to them to lay out their vision and mission as well as their pledges through their manifesto and other mediums such as social media and the mass media.

“The wise thing to do is to look at these presentations and decide who will best serve you because gossips and rumours late in the game are usually exaggerated half truths and sometimes blatant lies which are damaging to the target candidate.

“In order to identify a rumour, gossip or ‘news’ as some would call it we should ask ourselves a question why this ‘news’ is only coming out now? Who will it hurt the most? Probably we can then identify that piece of so-called news is just a smear campaign against a certain candidate,” he said.

Sim said in GPS, the coalition has made it a rule not to make personal attacks on other candidates.

“We have kept to that commitment throughout the campaign but unfortunately this is not true about our opponents.

“Many rumours are being made about the personality of our candidates and we regret that this mode of politics is still a staple of what is supposed to be a modern day political campaign,” he said.

He surmised that the reason these tactics exist and persist are that the perpetrators do not have cogent issues to talk about.

“Perhaps they have lost credibility from past performances so the easy way out is to hit below the belt and make personal attacks to smear a person’s image.

“More often than not the rumours will prove untrue but the damage done cannot be undone so once again we urge the public not to fall for last minute personal attacks like that,” he said.