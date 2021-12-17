Last batch of 640 cops sent off to oversee polls

KUCHING (Dec 17): The last batch of police personnel on election duty Saturday was given a symbolic send-off at the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters yesterday morning.

Their head of management, SAC Gilberd Philip Layang, said the batch comprising 640 personnel were being sent to the various designated districts.

“Upon arrival at the district police headquarters later, they will be briefed on their roles and duties for polling day,” Gilberd told reporters after the ceremony.

He added that more than 7,000 police personnel would be on duty Dec 18 to ensure safety is a top priority for this election.

Besides policing work, they would also be tasked to ensure that voters at polling centres would strictly observe the election standard operating procedures.

Gilberd added that the furthest destination the police personnel were being sent to from here was Miri.

For Lawas District, 20 police personnel from Sabah have been sent there.

He said bringing in personnel from Sabah would do away crossing the border with Brunei.

“We also receive assistance from Bukit Aman which have sent personnel mainly to assist the Criminal Investigations Department and special branch.