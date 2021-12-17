Lau cites track record in final appeal to represent Bawang Assan

SIBU (Dec 17): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Bawang Assan candidate Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew has cited his track record while appealing to Bawang Assan folk to choose him on their ballots tomorrow.

He said Bawang Assan should have improvements to infrastructure, tourism spots, and be transformed into an agricultural hub.

“Actions speak louder than words and you can judge me by my track record and the things that I have done to help the people in the past years,” he said during his final campaign press conference today.

Lau said Bawang Assan needs industries that can create a sustainable economy, with agriculture being the best way forward.

“There are big prospects to transform the agriculture industry in Bawang Assan, which can in turn propel the economic growth of the people,” he said.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan chairman said during the Covid-19 pandemic, he distributed about 4,000 sets of food aid to those in need.

“I did that at my own cost and with the help of my team, we were able to carry out various efforts to help the people who are in desperate need of financial aid,” he said.

He proposed a bridge to connect the people of Sibu to the West Bank.

“Sibu West Bank (Sungai Bidut) has a lot of resources but because of infrastructure problems, many residents are put off by the idea of travelling. Compared with the concentrated development in urban areas on the east bank, the west bank is full of forests.

“A bridge link across the Igan River connecting the town centre and West Coast is essential to aid the development of both urban and rural areas, to link resources and bring about overall development,” he added.

According to him, the bridge would promote robust economic activities, helping to create a stable base for young people to stay and expand their careers.

On the Democratic Action Party (DAP), he said the party was given the power to run the country but this ended after just 22 months.

“So let them remain as the Opposition party,” he added.

On Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Lau said the party is a ‘new kid on the block’ that lacks vision.

“There were those saying that the party may join GPS again after the election and there were also those saying that they want to form the government. It simply lacks vision and direction,” he claimed.

Lau is facing a five-cornered fight in Bawang Assan against PSB candidate and incumbent Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Michelle Ling, DAP’s Amy Lau, and Independent Ricky Enteri.