MACC confirms information received against campaign video for Asajaya

KUCHING (Dec 17): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Sarawak confirmed that it has received information with regard to a campaign video for Asajaya constituency.

In a statement today, MACC Sarawak said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Asajaya candidate Mahmud Epah and his lawyer Dominique Ng went to the MACC Kuching office yesterday to provide information on the video by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Asajaya candidate and incumbent Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

MACC Sarawak said the duo claimed Abdul Karim had said he would distribute slips to every household eligible to vote, which would entitle them to attractive prizes after the election.

“The PKR candidate and his counsel also submitted a copy of the police report related to the same issue to the MACC Kuching office,” said the statement.

MACC Sarawak also dismissed claims it refused to accept the complaints made by Ng and that its officers did not introduce themselves.

“The officers on duty at the time had introduced themselves and the complainant also wrote the names of the officers on duty at the time on a piece of paper.

“MACC officers on duty received complaints made by both complainants and forwarded them to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya for follow-up action as soon as the complainants left the MACC Kuching Office,” said the statement.

The commission also denied Ng’s allegation that he and Mahmud were treated like guilty people as they were surrounded by six officers, pointing out the officers present were all on duty at the time.

“The complainant started making provocations out of dissatisfaction after being reprimanded to not take photos of the pass of the officer who was on duty at the time,” said the statement.

MACC Sarawak said the commission always upheld ethics and professionalism while carrying out its duties based on the provisions of the law.

The Borneo Post has contacted Abdul Karim, who said he would respond to the matter following a programme in Mukah today.