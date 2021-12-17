Man jailed 15 years for molest of stepdaughter

SARIKEI (Dec 17): A man, 39, was sentenced to 15 years’ jail and six strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here yesterday after he pleaded guilty to molesting his 15-year old stepdaughter.

Judge Stella Augustine Druce meted out the sentence after the accused pleaded guilty to the charge framed under Section 14(a) of Sexual Offence Against Children Act 2017 and Section 16 of the same Act

Stella imposed a 12-year jail term and three strokes of the cane as provided under Section 14(a) of Sexual Offence Against Children Act, and an additional three years and three strokes of the cane as provided under Section 16 of the same Act.

The sentences are to run consecutively effective from the date of arrest – Dec 4.

According to brief facts of the case read by DPP Jayniesa Lawang Jarit, the accused committed the offence at a longhouse in Julau around 3.30am on Dec 4 while the girl was sleeping with her sister, 4, in the living room.

The girl said the accused touched her left hand, kissed her neck and touched her breast. Afraid, she escaped to her aunt’s house next door where she narrated the ordeal.

Acting on a report lodged by the victim the same day, policemen from Criminal Investigation Division of Julau District Police headquarters arrested the suspect around 3.40pm the same day.