Mass resignation from Parti Cinta Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 17): Several Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) Supreme Council (SC) members elected during the party’s Biennial General Assembly in July 2020 announced their resignation from the party en bloc on Friday.

They were led by Datuk Ewon Ebin (elected Vice President/ Ranau coordinator) and followed by Amru Abdul Kadir (elected Vice President/ Paginatan coordinator), Datuk Kalakau Untol (elected SC member/Sulaman coordinator), Datuk Herman Tiongsoh (elected SC member cum Kuala Penyu coordinator), Datuk Norbert Chin Chuan Siong (elected SC member cum Kawang coordinator/ Head of Division), Denis Gimpah (elected SC member cum Tamparuli Deputy Coordinator) and Petrus Francis Guriting (nominated Deputy Secretary General/ Tambunan coordinator).

The mass resignation was joined by the former PCS Supreme Councillors (2018-2020), including the former divisional coordinators/leaders and the Central Committees of both the Women and Youth wings of the party.

Ewon in a statement said they had been under pressure from party members and grassroots supporters who wanted to know the direction of the party.

“PCS had fared badly during the recent Sabah State Elections. Since then, there had been no communications and party meetings among the current supreme council members, divisional committees and Youths and Women wings of the party,” Ewon claimed.

He said that party divisions were supposed to be reorganized from the State constituency level to parliamentary level as decided and approved during the Biennial General Meeting last year, but it was not implemented rendering the party having no divisions and direction.

Additionally, new membership forms were not processed. The party had no activities to communicate with the members and grassroots supporters at the divisional level, he lamented.

“The party administration is therefore disorganized and lack communications and proper direction. As a result of such dissatisfaction and frustration, several former PCS Supreme Council members, divisional heads and ordinary members had resigned from the party earlier to join other parties,” he said.

Ewon said the decision to resign was done with a heavy heart as they all love PCS adding, “but we have to move on.”

On their future plans, Ewon said they will cross the bridge when the time comes.

“For now, it is suffice to say that our fight does not end here,” he stressed.

Among the former PCS Supreme Council members and divisional coordinators/heads (2018-2020) included in this en bloc resignation are Alfred Tay Jin Kiong (Vice President/Kemabong), Ricky Ganang (Vice President/Sindumin), Herman J. Mianus (Vice President/Pantai Manis), Edward Podok (Vice President/Kuamut), Mail Balinu (Vice President/Kadamaian), Soguli Olid (Treasurer General/Sulaman), James Stephen Dionysius (Deputy Secretary General/Bingkor), Damian Marcus Podtung (Information Chief/Tambunan), Robert Sopining (Organising Secretary/Inanam), Peter Daholok Sunpunadou (SC/Bengkoka), Loungkin Gimpoton (SC/Kadamaian), James Malik Kandu (SC/Sulaman), Jeibi Sakunir (SC/Kiulu), Elbert Sikuil (SC/Limbahau), Rosjelen Salimat (SC/Membakut), Gitin Somboting (SC/Kundasang), Bruno Andau Yasun (SC/Karanaan), and James Leong (SC/Bingkor).

The mass resignation from the former PCS Central Women Committee was led by Julita Gitom (Deputy Treasurer General cum Deputy Chairperson) along with Pamela Rainah Ambang (Vice Chairperson), Emily Ontol (Vice Chairperson), Rosmah Monsogit (Exco), Meklina Dusim (Exco) and Valerie Dumbong (Exco).

Likewise, the former Youth Committee’s resignation was led by Shalmon Sanangan (Vice President/Chairman) together with Harold Untol (Exco) and Mohd Hadzrul Masnin (Exco) and Mohd Noorkidin Saiman (Exco). Former PCS candidates Alphonsus Felix Manjin (Bingkor) and Andy Villson (Tandek) also joined the group.

More party members from the various party’s divisions are also expected to follow suit soon.