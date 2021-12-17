Miss World 2021 finale postponed due to rising Covid-19 cases, Miss World Malaysia amongst those tested positive

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 17): Miss World 2021 will postpone the global broadcast finale in Puerto Rico due to rising Covid-19 cases.

The organiser through a press statement said that the decision was made after meeting with their medical experts along with the Puerto Rico Health Department.

As a result, they’ve decided to postpone the globally broadcast finale within the next 90 days.

“As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room.

“However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning and after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made,” the organiser said in the statement.

Health experts are taking the necessary steps to prevent the situation worsening through immediate quarantine, observation, and testing.

Contestants and related staff are only allowed to return to their home countries once they get the proper clearance from the health officials there.

“We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown” said the CEO of Miss World Ltd, Julia Morley.

Meanwhile, Miss World Malaysia 2021, Dr Lavanya Sivaji has been confirmed to be amongst those who tested positive for Covid-19.

The announcement was made through another press release from Miss World Malaysia’s national director, Sean Wong, which was also shared on Dr Lavanya’s social media pages.

According to the press release, Dr Lavanya was tested positive after doing a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and she’s currently in self-quarantine and doing well.

Wong also praised Dr Lavanya performances since she arrived in Puerto Rico in November and said that she has garnered support from followers from all around the world.

“She has shown us resilience and an incredible fighting spirit. She will definitely overcome this adversity,” Wong said in the statement.

Dr Lavanya through her Instagram said that the past couple of days was ‘extremely difficult to get through and it was indeed a bitter pill for her to swallow’.

However, her concern over public health far outweighs her dreams of representing Malaysia at the final stage.

“I have always been in a place where I give mental and emotional strength to those who are severely ill, grieving, in their deathbed and now I am instilling the same strength to myself to fight against this difficult circumstance.

“The fight is not over yet, terima kasih Malaysia for always standing by my side, I will make Malaysia proud,” Dr Lavanya wrote in the post.

Prior to the announcement, Dr Lavanya would’ve missed the chance to go on stage for her final show and her pre-recorded videos and past performances would be evaluated to determine her place in the competition.

However, as it turns out, there is still hope for Dr Lavanya just yet.

Previously, the 70th Miss World Final was set to air globally on December 16 from the Coliseo De Puerto Rico San Juan.

The Miss World final will be a celebration of Puerto Rico music, dance and culture including special guest performances by stars of the Puerto Rican music industry. – MalayMail