Over 800 polling agents, clerks deployed to Baram voting districts

MARUDI (Dec 17): Eight helicopters, two express boats, and two longboats were used to deploy over 800 polling agents and clerks to their respective voting districts across Marudi and Mulu constituencies in Baram today.

For Mulu constituency, 299 election workers, including the police, were deployed to 43 polling districts on board helicopters.

The eight helicopters are flying the EC workers to Pa Lungan, Bario, Belasoi, Lenei, Long Sait, Long Jeeh, Batu Bungan, Long Seridan, and Long Lellang in batches.

As for Marudi constituency, a total of 614 EC workers were deployed to 69 polling stations.

Out of the 614 EC workers, 81 were deployed using two express boats and two longboats to Rumah Budin Assam Paya; SK Pengelayan; Rumah Ngelingkong Teraja; Rumah Chabop, Lubuk Amam; Rumah Jamu, Nanga Seridan; Rumah Hillary Jungang, Nanga Ajoi; Rumah Kajan Sigeh, Long Teru; SK Long Sepiling; and Benawa.

For Telang Usan, 230 EC workers were also deployed today from Long Lama to 46 polling stations across the constituency.