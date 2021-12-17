PBDSB vice president: Our candidates will not jump to other parties after winning

KUCHING (Dec 17): Candidates from Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) will not jump to other parties like Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) or Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) if they win seats in the 12th Sarawak Election, said its vice president Rapelson Richard Hamit.

“We are not aligned and allied to any parties. But we will work together with those parties that fight for better wellbeing of Sarawak particularly the Dayak community, and fight for the recognition of our rights in Sarawak and Malaysia including in the Federal Constitution,” he said in a statement today.

PBDSB is contesting in 11 seats namely Opar, Bukit Begunan, Ngemah, Dugong, Pelagus, Katibas, Bukit Goram, Murum, Samalaju, Senadin and Marudi.

Rapelson also urged PBDSB supporters to vote for parties other than GPS and PSB in constituencies not contested by the party.

He said that as mentioned previously, PBDSB will continue to fight for a Dayak to be appointed as Chief Minister.

On another matter, Rapelson said he was in Lundu recently to help campaign for the party’s Opar candidate Saini Kakong.

They met with party supporters there and also presented appointment letters for polling and counting agents (PACAs).

In a separate statement, PBDSB secretary general Julius Enchana claimed that the party received a very positive response from the people in Dudong, particularly from the Iban community.

Julius, who is PBDSB candidate in Dudong, hoped the positive response would translate into votes for PBDSB.

He added the Iban community there had expressed their hope for a Dayak to again represent Dudong, since the last Dayak elected representative there was Jawan Empaling some 30 years ago.