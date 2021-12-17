PSB calls for probe into alleged campaign abuses by GPS candidates

SIBU (Dec 17): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) calls for investigation on a police report lodged by its four candidates here, into the alleged offences committed by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates.

Speaking a press conference here yesterday, PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said the police report was made by PSB candidates Wong Hie Ping (Dudong), Dr Low Chong Nguan (Pelawan), Andrew Ting (Bukit Assek) and Intanurazean Wan Sapuan Daud (Nangka) on Wednesday.

“Four of them went to lodge a police report, hoping that the authority concerned will carry out some form of investigation into the offences committed by GPS candidates,” he said.

Hie Ping in her report, claimed that it has come to her attention that former ministers from GPS, who are also candidates for the state polls, had used the state’s resources and government machinery to campaign.

She said on Dec 12, caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also GPS candidate for Gedong, during the ceremony to launch Lingga as a full district, had said to voters in Lingga that only GPS could bring more development to people of Sarawak and that if people of Sarawak wanted more development in their area, they should vote for GPS.

She claimed that the event organised by the state government had become a campaigning platform for GPS and was an abuse of government resources to campaign for the benefits of GPS as well as its candidates.

Hie Ping also cited another example, where on Nov 30, Abang Johari also announced that the state government would launch a state-owned airline for tourism and agriculture purposes, while officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony for Bebuling short take-off and landing airport (STOLport) in Spaoh, Betong.

“Such as announcement is bribery and a form of vote buying by GPS,” she claimed.

She also noted that Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan had publicly said to the people in Opar constituency that they would lose the annual allocation of RM8 million if GPS candidate Billy Sujang loses the seat.

“This is blatantly inappropriate as the allocation by the state government is essentially the people’s money and should not be used as a campaigning tool for the benefit of certain candidates and political parties,” she added.

Hie Ping further claimed she received a video clip, showing a GPS leader at a longhouse, allegedly announcing to the people during the campaign event that they were giving away vehicle and petrol allowances on condition that they shall vote for GPS.

“We had also been told that GPS candidates had also been giving grants to longhouses using state’s Minor Rural Project (MRP) and Rural Transformation Project (RTP) fund during their campaign in rural areas.

“Such practice by GPS leaders and candidates had rendered the election to be unfair. I made this police report so that the relevant authority can take necessary action to ensure that the election campaign runs in a clean and fair manner,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Low had claimed that GPS candidate for Pelawan, Michael Tiang had publicly distributed food items to people in Rejang Park on Dec 11, which was after the nomination day.

He noted that the event was shared on Tiang’s social media, adding that it was carried out again the following day at Delta area.

“As you know, after nomination day and between polling day, no activity, or no programme that could be considered as inducement for votes (can be carried out).

“In other words, a form or bribing the voters to vote is an offence either by offering gifts, food items or anything, let alone announcing grants of MRP and so on.

“Because all of us are equal, there is no more government of the day and during this 12-day campaign, it has to be very fair contest; very fair rivalry between all political parties; very clean and no form of inducement on the part of candidates, hoping to gain votes from the voters,” he said.