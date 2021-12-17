PSB Kota Sentosa candidate shares emotional testimony

This article is paid content

PSB CANDIDATE for N12 Kota Sentosa Datuk Dr Lau Pang Heng shared an emotional testimony of how serving the people for the past 28 months as a representative of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has touched his heart many times over and over again.

He shared numerous experiences, including how a desperate single mother who had nothing left to feed her four children reached out to him for help. It saddens him greatly that even in Kota Sentosa, which has so many areas which are developed, there are still so many left behind who are hardcore poor.

Lau feels blessed that at 69, he still has ample energy, time, and motivation to serve the people. He feels privileged to have been given so many opportunities to serve the people. His manifesto for Kota Sentosa has been based on 28 months of meeting and helping people of all walks of life in Kota Sentosa.

He has laid out a comprehensive vision of how we can reduce income disparity and provide a better lifestyle and livelihood for everyone who lives here.

He urges everyone to come out and vote on Saturday, December 18. The Election Commission has put many measures in place to ensure a safe environment for everyone, including sanitising the polling centre every two hours.

This is a rare opportunity for people to have their voices heard. Every vote matters. On Saturday, let’s make it count, let’s choose a new path forward for Sarawak.