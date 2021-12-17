PSB Senadin candidate to focus on five key issues if elected

MIRI (Dec 17): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate for Senadin seat, Suzanne Lee, wants to focus on implementing five key elements in Senadin constituency if she wins the election.

The key elements are from the word ‘Senadin’ – Service Oriented, Equality, Nourishment, Accessibility, Development and New normal, which she believes apply to everyone, regardless of their race and religious background.

“Service-oriented that I wish to bring would be a collaboration and integration between stakeholders. It is crucial in focusing on ‘people-first’, upholding the spirit of excellent service,” said Lee in a press conference at a hotel here yesterday.

Equality, she added, is equality in employment, education, trading, policy, funds distribution and inclusion, where everyone can be heard and enjoy all the mentioned above as Sarawakian.

“More importantly, equality of job opportunity for all races in civil service employment to ensure every race is represented in the civil workforce.”

Food or nourishment should have been a basic human right. In an era where the hard-core poor are still suffering from lack of food, it should not even be an issue, thus PSB aims to provide nourishment to people through food banks and other right platforms to those in need, she further said.

“Having said that, improving efficiency and accessibility in welfare provision to the needy people living within Miri’s urban poverty zone. I believe that access to welfare should not be a painstaking process and should be within reachable platform,” added Lee.

Development, she pointed out, should cover not only Senadin constituency but also Miri community as a whole.

“My manifesto is to create more youth development and entrepreneurial opportunities; improvement to city planning through local council; increase and improve tourism activity and opportunities in Miri, which is crucial.

“Similarly, development in several major areas at Kuala Baram, especially Tudan Desaras, that are in need of infrastructure development, such as clean water and electricity,” said Lee.

Lastly, she added, the internet coverage, which is one of the biggest problems faced by residents and also students in areas that lack access to internet to attend online classes, to do homework and studies.

“In fact, having a good and stable internet is a new normal, where good access to internet not only helps students attending classes and learning; but also allows those who choose to do businesses from home to sustain themselves,” she said.